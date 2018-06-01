ETR scam accused arrested
HYDERABAD: Assistant commissioner (Examination branch) working in education department in Hyderabad has been arrested by central crime station police on Thursday, in connection with issuance of fake permissions to open the private schools and extension of temporary registrations to 14 private schools by taking money.
Accused G Samuel Yesubakth Joshua, Assistant Commissioner for government examinations at Examination Branch in Hyderabad’s DEO office in collusion with other education department employees, has generated fake SSC School codes without even inspecting the schools.
The police have already made some other arrests in connection of the case.