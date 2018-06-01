Home States Telangana

No more NIV-Pune as IPM’s lab will be upgraded soon

BSL-2 Lab at Institute of Preventive Medicine will be upgraded to BSL-3 lab for testing suspected cases of Nipah, Zika or Ebola etc

Published: 01st June 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that could ease the job of many health officials, the Telangana government has approved the proposal to upgrade the Bio Safety Level (BSL)-2 Laboratory at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) to BSL-3 lab for testing suspected cases of Nipah, Zika or Ebola etc.

This move comes after doctors, a week back, suspected Nipah virus infection in two patients admitted at hospitals in Hyderabad. A health official had to travel all the way to National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune at night in his personal vehicle for handing over the samples. This left the officials shuddering at the thought of handling similar cases in coming days.

It may be mentioned here that every time there is a suspected case of infection like Nipah, Zika or Ebola in Telangana, State Health department officials make frantic calls to find staff for travelling all the way from Hyderabad or other districts to the National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune, where tests are performed to detect the presence of rare virus. IPM’s director Dr K Shankar, who sent the proposal for upgrading the laboratory to top officials in Health department, said, “We have received positive response regarding upgrading the laboratory at IPM. In case there is a new form of infection causing virus, if we have kits, tests can be performed at BSL-3 Lab itself. It does not pose any harm to staff if the tests are performed at the level-3 lab,” Dr Shankar said.

Interestingly, while National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines state that Nipah virus is a BSL-4 agent, officials from the State Health department said that the tests can be performed at BSL-3 lab. There is difference in the level of safety precautions that are taken in BSL-2 and BSL-3 laboratory. For instance, the air that comes out of the lab is not recirculated into BSL-3 lab. Although officials said lab of BSL-4 is desirable, they said it needs more resources and exclusive space.
According to NCDC guidelines, apart from NIV-Pune, Manipal Centre for Virus Research, Karnataka, have the facility to test Nipah virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision