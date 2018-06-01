Talks with government fail, Adivasis to launch ‘self-rule’ stir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The talks between the agitating Adivasis (aboriginal tribes) and the state government failed on Thursday. Following this, Adivasis decided to launch a fresh agitation, Maa Vullo Maa Raajyam (our rule in our village), on June 1 demanding removal of Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). They said they would not allow state government officers and other staff belonging to the Lambada tribe to visit the villages and hamlets where Adivasis live.

Chief secretary SK Joshi invited Adivasis, who have been on a warpath for the last few months against the alleged “intrusion” of Lambadas into the areas of Adivasis in thick forests. Around 100 Adivasi leaders held discussions with the chief secretary at the Secretariat on Thursday. They felt that the chief secretary had not given any categorical assurance to them on deleting Lambadas from the STs list. Therefore, the Adivasi leaders decided to launch “own rule” agitation on June 1.

Tudum Debba president and former MLA Soyam Bapu Rao, Human Rights Forum (HRF) leader Atram Bhujanga Rao, Adivasi Mahila Sangham state general secretary Atram Suguna, Adivasi Teachers’ Federation state general secretary Kabbakula Ravi, Tudum Debba general secretary Esam Sudhakar, Atram Sakku and other leaders held discussions with the chief secretary.

Speaking to reporters later, Suguna said they would continue their agitation. They would even boycott officers belonging to the Lamabada community. Adivasis had boycotted teachers of Lambada tribe last year, she recalled.

According to Tudum Debba leaders, the main worry of the Adivasis is that Lambadas are migrating to Adivasi areas and snatching away the reservation and other benefits provided to the Adivasis in the Constitution. “The migration of Lamabads to forests is destroying the lives of the Adivasis. They are snatching away our rightful benefits and government jobs,” they alleged.

“The Lambadas who migrated to Scheduled Areas have got more than 30,000 government jobs so far. When the local status and Mulki rules are applicable to Andhra migrant employees, why such rules are not applicable to Lambadas who are migrating to Telangana in large numbers from other states?” the Tudum Debba leaders asked.

Main allegation

Adivasi tribes allege that Lambadas, also known as Lambadis, are snatching away aboriginal tribes’ rightful share of government benefits. They claim that Lambadas do not qualify as Scheduled Tribes (STs).

‘Our rule in our village’

‘Maa Vullo Maa Rajyam’ committees will be formed in all villages and hamlets where Adivasis reside

The Adivasi tribal village committees will pass resolutions demanding removal of Lambadas from government jobs. Resolutions will be adopted to drive away Lambadas from Scheduled Areas

Adivasis will not allow transportation of minerals like coal from Scheduled Areas.

The village committees will prevent the entry of government employees belonging to Lambada tribe into their respective habitations