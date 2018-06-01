Home States Telangana

Talks with govt fail, Adivasis to launch ‘self-rule’ stir

The talks between the agitating Adivasis (aboriginal tribes) and the state government failed on Thursday.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The talks between the agitating Adivasis (aboriginal tribes) and the state government failed on Thursday. Following this, Adivasis decided to launch a fresh agitation, Maa Vullo Maa Raajyam (our rule in our village), on June 1 demanding removal of Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). They said they would not allow  state government officers and other staff belonging to the Lambada tribe to visit the villages and hamlets where  Adivasis live.

Chief secretary SK Joshi invited Adivasis, who have been on a warpath for the last few months against the alleged “intrusion” of Lambadas into the areas of Adivasis in thick forests. Around 100 Adivasi leaders held discussions with the chief secretary at the Secretariat on Thursday. They felt that the chief secretary had not given any categorical assurance to them on deleting Lambadas from the STs list. Therefore, the Adivasi leaders decided to launch “own rule” agitation on June 1.

Tudum Debba president and former MLA Soyam Bapu Rao, Human Rights Forum (HRF) leader Atram Bhujanga Rao, Adivasi Mahila Sangham state general secretary Atram Suguna, Adivasi Teachers’ Federation state general secretary Kabbakula Ravi, Tudum Debba general secretary Esam Sudhakar, Atram Sakku and other leaders held discussions with the chief secretary.

Speaking to reporters later, Suguna said they would continue their agitation. They would even boycott officers belonging to the Lamabada community. Adivasis had boycotted teachers of Lambada tribe last year, she recalled.

According to Tudum Debba leaders, the main worry of the Adivasis is that Lambadas are migrating to Adivasi areas and snatching away the reservation and other benefits provided to the Adivasis in the Constitution. “The migration of Lamabads to forests is destroying the lives of the Adivasis. They are snatching away our rightful benefits and government jobs,” they alleged.  

“The Lambadas who migrated to Scheduled Areas have got more than 30,000 government jobs so far. When the local status and Mulki rules are applicable to Andhra migrant employees, why such rules are not applicable to Lambadas who are migrating to Telangana in large numbers from other states?” the Tudum Debba leaders asked.

Main allegation
Adivasi tribes allege that Lambadas, also known as Lambadis, are snatching away aboriginal tribes’ rightful share of government benefits. They claim that Lambadas do not qualify as Scheduled Tribes (STs).

‘Our rule in our village’
‘Maa Vullo Maa Rajyam’ committees will be formed in all villages and hamlets where Adivasis reside
The Adivasi tribal village committees will pass resolutions demanding removal of Lambadas from government jobs. Resolutions will be adopted to drive away Lambadas from Scheduled Areas
Adivasis will not allow transportation of minerals like coal from Scheduled Areas.
The village committees will prevent the entry of government employees belonging to Lambada tribe into their respective habitations

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision