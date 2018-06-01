 Telangana to hire a whopping 18,000 cops!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the State Formation Day on June 2, the State government has provided a bonanza of jobs for the unemployed youth in the State, by releasing a notification to fill 18,428 posts in various cadres in the police department.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Thursday issued four notifications to recruit suitable candidates for 18,428 vacant posts in several wings of the police department. The posts include Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, Deputy Jailors, Warders, Station Fire Officers and Constables.

In its notifications, the board said that applications through online mode in the prescribed proforma will be made available on www.tslprb.in website from June 9 to

June 30.

In fact, after the formation of the state, the prime focus of the government was to maintain law and order and ensure safety of public, which the department believed in by ensuring visible policing. In 2016, around 12,000 posts of various cadres were filled by the TSLPRB. Following the division of the forces between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2017, the government has now decided to fill the remaining vacancies in the police department.