This Ramzan, Kashmiris do lucrative biz in Hyd

Aihik Sur

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Year after year, Riyaz Ahmed has been travelling back to the Valley to be with his family for Ramzan. However, it is not the same this year. Continued unrest in his home state of Jammu & Kashmir and increasing business prospects in Hyderabad have made the 65--year-old Ahmed to stay put in Hyderabad till Eid.

Ramzan, the holy month and a time of peace, is when Muslims all over the world return to their homes to spend time with their families and loved ones.

It’s a time when everyone could be seen thronging to their local mosques for Taraweeh prayers or to their neighbour’s house for dawat-e-Iftar. However, the Valley has been turbulent this Ramzan in spite of a ceasefire in place.

Besides Falaknuma station, at the end of an open ground lies a string of shanties where at least 30 Kashmiri traders reside. They come down during winters and stay here till their merchandise is sold out. “It’s a common perception that we descend on the South because of the cold. But that’s not true,” said Riyaz Ahmed, a businessman from Srinagar.

“We come down here to sustain our business which gets paralysed due to constant political turmoil in our state. There is a shutdown every other day. How can anyone expect to run a business in that atmosphere?” asked Ahmed.

Recently, India and Pakistan agreed to abide by a ceasefire agreement after a series of firing incidents across the border in Kashmir. In 2018, at least 36 civilians have died in the ceasefire violations.

“On the other hand, in Hyderabad, we have a flourishing business,” Ahmed said, adding that out of the `1.5 lakh worth merchandise that he brought from J&K, most of it has been sold out. Ahmed and other Kashmiris sell their goods in Tolichowki, Charminar, Banjara Hills and Mehdipatnam. They also put up stalls at the Industrial Exhibition held in January every year at the Exhibiton Grounds in Nampally.

When asked whether he is looking forward to returning home, Ahmed did not give a definite answer but hinted that his return might be a compulsion. Ahmed, who mainly sells walnuts, apples, groundnuts and saffron said, “Firstly, we have to return because we will be running out of stock. Secondly, it’s our birthplace and we have to accept it. We can’t turn our face on it.”

Similarly, his youngest son, who did not wish to be named, said, “We go around the entire country. We have set up shops in Howrah, New Delhi and other places in the country. However, Hyderabad is the place where we do good business. We will go back on June 21 and come again in winter,” he added.