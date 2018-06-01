We don’t advise TRS on Federal Front: Ravi Shankar

Vikram Sharma By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘political experiment’ -- in the form of a non-BJP and a non-Congress Federal Front -- continues to intrigue political observers, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the saffron party has nothing to do with the proposed front.

“The BJP is neither an official nor an unofficial advisor to the third front. In the run up to 2019 (general elections), I foresee many such fronts coming up,” Prasad said, in response to questions about the possibility of an alliance between the BJP and TRS. The minister’s remarks come amid allegations raised by the Congress that the saffron party would be the ‘ultimate beneficiary’ of the third front.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad displays his Aadhaar card at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday | R Satish Babu

Speaking to a select group of journalists on the sidelines of an event held to mark the completion of four years of the BJP government at the Centre, Prasad asserted that the BJP has its focus fixed on the two Telugu states. “We are a pan-India party. Be it in southern States like Karnataka, or in the North East, or in any other part of the country, people are with the BJP because of its development agenda, undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Prasad also claimed that TRS leader KT Rama Rao’s comments, that there is no scope for Hindutva agenda in Telangana, was nothing but ‘a self-assessment of the party.’ “Let that assessment be made by the people of Telangana,” said Prasad. Recently, KTR had said that there was no scope for the saffron party to spread its Hindutva agenda in the State as all communities live in harmony here.

The Union Minister, however, remained measured, and steered clear of taking on the TRS government directly. This was evident when he chose not to respond to a query seeking his opinion on the performance of the State government. When asked about Rythu Bandhu, KCR’s pet project, Prasad said he had not analysed the scheme yet, but he asserted that digital payments were better than giving cash to farmers.

Stating that none of the decisions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government was influenced by middlemen, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the Air Asia scandal and other bank frauds that surfaced recently were part of UPA’s legacy. “We are cleaning the dirt left by the previous UPA government,’’ he said.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on the completion of four years of BJP government at the Centre, Prasad, while presenting NDA’s report card, said that the Prime Minister’s vision remained ‘’digitally and physically connected.’’

‘’All bank frauds are being unearthed. In Nirav Modi’s case, we have seized his property worth `10,000 crore. Before leaving office, P Chidambaram (the then finance minister) gave special facilities and concessions to many companies including Mehul Choksi’s company,” he said.

On the rising price of petrol and diesel, the senior minister said that during the last three to four years, the prices have come down 8 to 9 times. ‘’Crude oil prices keep going up and down and instead of ad-hoc measures, we want to have a long term view which will address the unnecessary ambiguity. We are taking a holistic view of the entire problem and the process is underway,’’ he said. Apart from this, the Union minister spoke on a number of issues. Here is a digest of the most important ones:

On bold decisions:

The Union minister said that the Narendra Modi government took bold decisions like surgical strike on Pakistan. ‘’Pakistan has been isolated completely today and that is because India’s voice matters.’’

On demonetisation:

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that 1.5 lakh people deposited `5 lakh crore while 3.6 lakh people deposited `10 lakh each. “Three lakh companies were de-registered as many companies were found having hundreds of bank accounts.’’

On BPOs in small towns:

He said that under Modi rule, 91 BPOs came up in small towns across the country while the number of mobile manufacturing companies rose from two during UPA’s time to 120 now.

On data protection law:

The Union minister said that the government was very serious about this law. The recommendations of the Justice BN Srikrishna committee on Data Protection Law will be out by June-end this year.

On Triple Talaq:

The Union Law minister also said that in spite of having Triple Talaq law, the practice has been continuing unabated in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. “Triple Talaq is not an issue of religion. It is only an issue of gender justice, dignity and equality. It is acting as a deterrent in the country,” said Prasad, adding that countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan have regulated Triple Talaq.

On ITIR:

The Union minister said that the government has revisited the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) and has scrapped it.

On jobs:

As per Nasscom, six lakh IT professionals got jobs ever since NDA came to power, and in the financial year 2017-18 alone, one lakh professionals got jobs, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is also the IT minister.

On by-poll results:

Prasad said that India of 2018-19 wants development and stability, not opportunistic alliances. “There has to be a leader who is acceptable and popular. Today, in Modi government, it’s an India of hope,” he claimed. Dismissing the by-election results, he said it wasn’t an indicator as local factors were at play. “The general elections will be vastly different from the by-poll results,” he claimed.

On HC bifurcation:

The Union minister said that a committee had examined a few sites for setting up a High court in Vijayawada. ‘’They have submitted the report and I am yet to go through it,’’ he said, adding that the AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had written to the Centre that till the court is built in Amaravati, alternative sites will be made available by the state government for the High court.

On appointment of judges:

As many as 126 Judges were appointed in the year 2016, which was the highest in the last 30 years, while 117 Judges were appointed in 2017. On Wednesday, 40 more judges were appointed, informed Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On Naidu:

‘’Naidu was with us (NDA) for three and a half years out of the four years we have been in power. I don’t know why he has turned bitter,’’ the Union minister said on Thursday.