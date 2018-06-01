Home States Telangana

Youth held for illegal transfer of money

A 21-year-old graduate in the city, who transferred `3.9 lakh cash from his roommate’s bank account illegally by installing ‘Tez’ mobile application in the latter’s phone, has been arrested by Cyberab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old graduate in the city, who transferred `3.9 lakh cash from his roommate’s bank account illegally by installing ‘Tez’ mobile application in the latter’s phone, has been arrested by Cyberabad cybercrime police.

Pankaj Kumar, a resident of KPHB realised on May 14, that about `3.9 lakh was missing from his savings accounts in Punjab National Bank and ICICI bank and he did not withdraw the money.
He went to the banks and got to know that fraudulent transactions happened from his accounts through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) process.

Learning about the fraud, Pankaj approached the Cyberabad cybercrime police on May 21 and lodged a complaint that fraudulent transactions have taken place on his bank accounts from March 26 to May 14, this year.  

The Cybercrime police said during the probe, they zeroed in on one N Nikhil Sai (21), a graduate hailing from Bibipet in Kamareddy district. “The duo became friends during their stay in the hostel.
Based on his confession, he was taken in judicial remand.

