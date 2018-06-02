Home States Telangana

Health scheme: Statehood bonanza for legal fraternity

Endowments and Law Minister A Indra Karan Reddy on Friday formally launched the Health scheme intended for advocates of the State.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Endowments and Law Minister A Indra Karan Reddy on Friday formally launched the Health scheme intended for advocates of the State. The Law minister distributed health cards and cheques to advocates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the role of advocates in the separate Telangana statehood movement was great and could not be described in words. Recognising the role of advocates in the T-stir, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allocated `100 crore in the Budget for the welfare of advocates, the Minister said.

He said that around 18,000 advocates and their spouses, totalling 36,000, would get `2 lakh health insurance coverage now. The kin of advocates, who died in road  accidents, would get `10 lakh insurance coverage, Indra Karan Reddy said. The district Bar Associations would get `50,000 to `5 lakh financial assistance from the government depending on their membership for purchasing furniture and to set up libraries, the Minister said.

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said that the Chief Minister was very sympathetic towards advocates. He said that the State government, with the support of NALSAR university, would impart training to junior advocates. The State government would spend `8 lakh for these training programmes, Vinod Kumar added.
Law department secretary Niranjan Rao, Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao, Law department additional secretary Bachina Ramanjaneyulu and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health scheme fraternity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence