Health scheme: Statehood bonanza for legal fraternity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Endowments and Law Minister A Indra Karan Reddy on Friday formally launched the Health scheme intended for advocates of the State. The Law minister distributed health cards and cheques to advocates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the role of advocates in the separate Telangana statehood movement was great and could not be described in words. Recognising the role of advocates in the T-stir, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allocated `100 crore in the Budget for the welfare of advocates, the Minister said.

He said that around 18,000 advocates and their spouses, totalling 36,000, would get `2 lakh health insurance coverage now. The kin of advocates, who died in road accidents, would get `10 lakh insurance coverage, Indra Karan Reddy said. The district Bar Associations would get `50,000 to `5 lakh financial assistance from the government depending on their membership for purchasing furniture and to set up libraries, the Minister said.

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said that the Chief Minister was very sympathetic towards advocates. He said that the State government, with the support of NALSAR university, would impart training to junior advocates. The State government would spend `8 lakh for these training programmes, Vinod Kumar added.

Law department secretary Niranjan Rao, Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao, Law department additional secretary Bachina Ramanjaneyulu and others were present.