Make electric mobility a priority: United Nations Environment Programme ED

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Executive Director, Erik Solheim suggested the Telangana state government give more thrust to electric mobility as the next step in sustainable transport.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Executive Director, Erik Solheim suggested the Telangana state government give more thrust to electric mobility as the next step in sustainable transport. As a burgeoning economy leads to a rapid increase in the number of personal vehicles on the roads, a shift to electric mobility is instrumental in the push towards sustainable communities, he said.

Participating in the World Environment Week Celebrations-- Beat the Plastic Pollution held at Peoples Plaza on Necklace Road Erik Solheim urged the government and the people to reduce the use of plastic which causes pollution that affects all creatures on earth.

Making the switch from disposable plastic to sustainable alternatives is an investment in the long-term future of our environment and added that there will be full support from the United Nations Environment Programme to the those governments for taking up various initiatives for pollution free environment. The Executive Director hailed the efforts of the state government in its efforts to increase the green cover

Electric vehicle policy soon: KTR

MAUD Minister, K T Rama Rao said that the state government was planning to bring an electric vehicle policy to encourage electric mobility in the state. The government has taken various measures for pollution free environment and to restore the ecological and environmental balance, he said. All the 3,800 RTC buses that are plying in the city would be converted into electric busses in a phased manner.

“The buses that are currently running are either based on diesel or bio-fuel. We will slowly going to phase them out, and will bring 500 electric vehicles in the next six months. Also the goal is to completely replace the sanitation vehicles,” he said.

