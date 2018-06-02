No announcement of IR on State Formation Day; decision deferred

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the announcement of Interim Relief (IR) to the state government employees to be made on State Formation Day on Saturday is deferred for the time being.

The Chief Minister had a detailed review meeting on Friday in Pragathi Bhavan ( Mr Rao's Camp Office) with Pay Revision Commission Chairman CR Biswal, member Mohammad Ali Rafat and Senior officials from Finance department.

The officials, who had participated in the review meeting expressed the view that, it is only recently the PRC had been constituted and it would take some time for them to submit the report and hence it is not proper to make an announcement on IR without a report from them.

The officials also expressed the view that the government should wait at least till an interim PRC report is submitted.

The Chief Minister has agreed with the suggestions of the officials.

During the review meeting it was discussed on the pros and cons of the immediate quantum of expenditure in case the interim relief has to be given, an official statement here said late last night.

In view of the heavy increase of salaries earlier as well as the huge fitment given to the employees, the expenditure on the interim relief will also be at the same level.

If 1 per cent interim relief is given it would amount to Rs 300 crore expenditure on the exchequer per annum, if it is 10 per cent it will be Rs 3000 crore per annum and if it is 20 per cent it would amount to Rs 6000 crore per annum, the officials explained to Mr Rao.

Hence a decision has to be taken after careful thought, the release said.

In the review meeting, it is felt that the State Government has been adhering to excellent Fiscal prudence and as a result it has got very good credibility.

In view of this, without studying the pros and cons, the interest of the state may suffer if the IR is given.

The Chief Minister, who had agreed with the views that were expressed in the meeting has decided to defer the announcement of IR on June 2, 2018 as announced earlier.

The Chief Minister asked Mr Biswal and Mr Rafat to submit the report as early as possible.

Mr Biswal and Mr Rafat also said that one more member in the Commission Uma Maheshwar Rao has not yet joined and after his joining they would start working and would submit the report as early as possible.

The review meeting also felt that CAG may also take objection if IR is announced sans PRC Report, the release added.