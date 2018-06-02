Rahul Gandhi to participate in Bus Yatra 2.0

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will participate in the next round of Congress Bus Yatra in the State to ‘expose’ the misdeeds’’ of the four-year rule of TRS government. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that Rahul Gandhi would attend one or two meetings during the next round of Bus Yatra, which will be resumed after Ramzan.

TPCC senior leaders held a meeting at the party office on Friday to discuss the schedule and strategy for the Bus Yatra. Though, TPCC planned a huge meting in Hyderabad on June 2 against the failures of TRS, it was cancelled due to the non-availability of dates of Rahul Gandhi.

Uttam Kumar Reddy told Congress seniors on Friday that Rahul would attend the next round of Bus Yatra. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday.

On the same day, speaking in Delhi, Congress MLC P Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Telangana has become a revenue deficit State in four years. “The Congress handed over Telangana to TRS as revenue surplus State. But TRS made it a revenue deficit state,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, during the Friday’s meet, AICC general secretary and TPCC in-charge Ramachandra Kunthia expressed unhappiness over some Congress leaders’ tweet welcoming Ghulam Nabi Azad to state as TPCC in-charge.

“I am still TPCC in-charge. How can they welcome Azad. The AICC did not issue any official statement in this regard,” he reportedly said.