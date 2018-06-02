Telangana: Four years and going strong

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Four years in the office, over 400 schemes and a big applause from the country, this is how the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government’s performance in India’s newest State Telangana can be summed up. The success story of Telangana’s first government has been a stunner as the State, within four years, has gone to become the numero uno in the country in many aspects.

Of the various schemes introduced by the TRS government in the last four years, the feather in the cap has been the recently introduced Investment Support Scheme (Rythu Bandhu) that provides Rs 8,000 per year per acre to farmers for two crops. Several State governments are now in the process of studying the scheme so they can emulate it in their own respective states. Another major achievement of the TRS government was providing 24x7 uninterrupted free power supply to the agriculture sector.

“TRS government’s scheme has become a role mode for all the States in the country. Other States have no other option but to implement the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Even if the Budget is not sufficient, they may give Rs 1,000 per acre per farmer,” a senior IAS officer told Express while explaining that Telangana has shown the path for other States in welfare and development schemes.

According top priority for the welfare of farmers, the State government had announced yet another scheme providing Life Insurance coverage to all farmers in the State, which was a first-of-its-kind scheme.

Another scheme of TRS, that would prove to be a lifeline in the future, is the Mission Bhagiratha. The mission was to provide purified potable water to every citizen in the State.

For welfare of one and all

The driving force behind the schemes taken up by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government is welfare. Be it pregnant women or elderly in the State, every one has been covered under these schemes.

Aiming to reduce the child and maternal mortality rates, the ruling party TRS has been successfully implementing KCR Kits scheme under which it provides Rs 12,000 to each pregnant woman.

Not just this, the government is also providing free ambulance service to carry back the body of a person belonging to economically backward person to their native place, in case he/she dies in a hospital.

“The TRS government is implementing schemes for everyone in the State. When a child is in the womb, we give KCR Kits. In case of deaths, we are providing free ambulance. Our schemes start before the birth of a citizen and continues even after the death,” Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao had remarked.

It may be mentioned here that Telangana is the only State in the country which is spending over Rs 40,000 crore every year on welfare and Rs 37,000 crore on irrigation. This has been possible because the State is economically strong with more than 20 per cent growth in the State Own Tax Revenues (SOTR). Sample this: Under the Aasara scheme (social security pensions), the State had allocated Rs 964 crore in the 2013-14 Budget, which substantially increased to Rs 5,366.89 crore in 2018-19 financial year. The total beneficiaries under this scheme, including single women, are 41,78,291. The State is the first to provide monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to filaria patients.

Applause from different sections

In just two years, Telangana has reached unexpected heights in terms of progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, August, 2016

With folded hands, I offer my respects to KCR

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, appreciating Rs 8,000 investment scheme (Rythu Bandhu) to farmers

Mission Kakatiya is a good scheme and it is close to my heart

Rajendra Singh, Water Man of India

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is an engineering marvel in the country

Central Water Commission (CWC) officials