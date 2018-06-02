Home States Telangana

Telangana: Infosys to double workforce at Pocharam

KTR promises to improve road connectivity to SEZ; requests the software firm to set up campus at Warangal.

Infosys employees click a selfie with IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the campus, in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the fear of retrenchment grips software professionals across the country, information technology giant Infosys will upscale its workforce from 20,000 to 40,000 employees at the Pocharam campus here. This was announced by IT minister KT Rama Rao here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Infosys corporate communications official confirmed the company’s plans to increase the employee strength as quoted by the minister and said that Phase-II of its work space was coming up on the Pocharam campus which will accommodate 20,000 employees. However, he declined to comment when asked about a deadline.

The minister was speaking at an event organised by Infosys to observe the World Environment Day on its Pocharam campus. He requested Infosys chief operating officer Praveen Rao to develop another campus at Warangal. Rama Rao said that two other IT companies, Tech Mahindra and Cyient, were setting up their campuses near Warangal city.  Hyderabad-Warangal is an important industrial corridor and Warangal is to Hyderabad the way Mysuru is to Bengaluru.

To this, the Infosys COO said that the company would definitely take a look at it and establish a campus if there was an ecosystem in place for it. “Infosys is interested in setting up campuses in Tier-II cities, which will also help in cutting down migration to larger cities,” he said.

About complaints regarding lack of proper road between the entrance of Pocharam SEZ, where Infosys is located, to its campus, Rama Rao promised that money from HMDA would be utilised to improve the road. He informed  Infosys employees present at the event that the time to commute to their office from Uppal will shorten once the Uppal-Narapally skyway, to be built at a cost of  about `1,400 crore, was completed. Moreover, the MMTS  service connecting Hyderabad and Yadadri will be passing through close to the Infosys campus.

Infosys to be free of single-use plastic
Infosys COO Praveen Rao said that focusing on this year’s World Environment Day theme of ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, Infosys pledged to make its campuses free of single-use plastics, which are not recyclable, by year 2020. The company has also pledged to replace PET water bottles, plastic carry bags and others by those made with eco-friendly materials in its office. The Pocharam campus is  reliant on solar power and has around 2.5 lakh trees on the campus.

