Home States Telangana

A pleasant 4th anniversary for Telangana as temperature dips

Telangana woke up to a pleasant Saturday on the occasion of State Formation day.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

An autorickshaw moves through a water-logged street after rains lashed Khammam on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana woke up to a pleasant Saturday on the occasion of State Formation day. The weather remained cool throughout the day, such that the drop in temperature was as much as 10 degrees. The IMD had issued warnings for thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds to be very likely across all districts in the State on Sunday and Monday. However, Saturday came in as a pleasant surprise.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 30.7 degree Celsius, 7.9 degree Celsius below normal, as per India Meteorological Department. As per TS Development Planing Society, it was the people from Patancheru and Ramachandrapuram who enjoyed the most in Hyderabad as the maximum temperature in these areas were 29.7 and 29.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The most drastic fall in the maximum temperatures were recorded in Bhadrachalam, Hanmakonda and Khammam, which recorded maximum temperatures to be 10.4 degree Celsius, 10.7 degree Celsius and 10.9 degree Celsius below normal, as per the IMD data. The maximum temperatures recorded in these three places respectively was 30.6 degree Celsius, 30.5 degree Celsius and 29.6 degree Celsius.

In Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Ramagundam the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degree Celsius, 32.2 degree Celsius, 35.5 degree Celsius, 35.4  degree Celsius and 33.8 degree Celsius respectively, which is below normal by 7.4 degree Celsius, 7.5 degree Celsius, 5.6 degree Celsius, 5.6 degree Celsius and 8.1 degree Celsius respectively.

When contacted, IMD meteorologists said, there was a north-south trough running from Telangana to south-coastal AP and along with it, as there were thundershowers on Friday at various places in the state, there was presence of clouds ad high humidity in most places. However, the trough weakened on Saturday and rain was recorded only in some districts.

On Saturday, thundershowers were recorded at some places in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri, Rangareddy, Medchal, Warangal, Peddapalle, and Mancherial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
4th anniversary Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 