A pleasant 4th anniversary for Telangana as temperature dips

HYDERABAD: Telangana woke up to a pleasant Saturday on the occasion of State Formation day. The weather remained cool throughout the day, such that the drop in temperature was as much as 10 degrees. The IMD had issued warnings for thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds to be very likely across all districts in the State on Sunday and Monday. However, Saturday came in as a pleasant surprise.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 30.7 degree Celsius, 7.9 degree Celsius below normal, as per India Meteorological Department. As per TS Development Planing Society, it was the people from Patancheru and Ramachandrapuram who enjoyed the most in Hyderabad as the maximum temperature in these areas were 29.7 and 29.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The most drastic fall in the maximum temperatures were recorded in Bhadrachalam, Hanmakonda and Khammam, which recorded maximum temperatures to be 10.4 degree Celsius, 10.7 degree Celsius and 10.9 degree Celsius below normal, as per the IMD data. The maximum temperatures recorded in these three places respectively was 30.6 degree Celsius, 30.5 degree Celsius and 29.6 degree Celsius.

In Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Ramagundam the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degree Celsius, 32.2 degree Celsius, 35.5 degree Celsius, 35.4 degree Celsius and 33.8 degree Celsius respectively, which is below normal by 7.4 degree Celsius, 7.5 degree Celsius, 5.6 degree Celsius, 5.6 degree Celsius and 8.1 degree Celsius respectively.

When contacted, IMD meteorologists said, there was a north-south trough running from Telangana to south-coastal AP and along with it, as there were thundershowers on Friday at various places in the state, there was presence of clouds ad high humidity in most places. However, the trough weakened on Saturday and rain was recorded only in some districts.

On Saturday, thundershowers were recorded at some places in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri, Rangareddy, Medchal, Warangal, Peddapalle, and Mancherial.