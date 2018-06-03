Home States Telangana

Health of Hyderabad zoo jumbo deteriorates

Hyderabad zoo officials are a gloomy lot as one of the zoo’s oldest inmates, a 44-year-old female Elephant Jamuna is suffering from kidney infection and her health has deteriorated to the extent where she cannot stand up on her hind legs.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad zoo officials are a gloomy lot as one of the zoo’s oldest inmates, a 44-year-old female Elephant Jamuna is suffering from kidney infection and her health has deteriorated to the extent where she cannot stand up on her hind legs.

Jamuna has been under treatment since March 14, when it was first observed that she was unable to stand properly and was finding it difficult to sleep at night due to the pain in hind legs. She was treated by Dr M Navin Kumar, Zoo Consultant along with veterinarians from the zoo and is under observation since then.

Upon finding that there was not much improvement, blood, urine and fecal samples of the pachyderm were sent for diagnosis to Veterinary Biological Research Institute, which revealed that there was a minor increase in creatinine level in her blood. After antibiotics treatment was started for tackling the kidney infection, Jamuna’s feeding and watering habits turned normal. However, the improvement did not last long as her hind legs started showing problems like lameness.

Zoo authorities brought in Dr Manoharan, Wildlife Veterinary Officer from Coimbatore, TN for a second opinion in April who suggested modifications in diet and therapeutic measures.
Jamuna at first responded well to the treatment but on Saturday she suddenly got sick and fell down again.

