Leaders feel public pulse in Nalgonda

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The district party units of the BJP are organising several rallies in Nalgonda against the alleged anti-public policies of TRS government. In view of the upcoming local body elections, BJP is trying to feel the public pulse through banners that explain about the Central schemes and the funds allotted to gram panchayats.

These banners contain information about the funds released by the Centre under the 14th Finance Commission in the last three years. These banners also have on display the funds allotted under Swachch Bharat mission and MNREGS. N Narasimha Reddy, BJP district president, said that though most schemes are being implemented by Centre, the State has been blaming Centre for not releasing funds.