Home States Telangana

Leaders feel public pulse in Nalgonda

The district party units of the BJP are organising several rallies in Nalgonda against the alleged anti-public policies of TRS government. In view of the upcoming local body elections, BJP is trying to feel the public pulse

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The district party units of the BJP are organising several rallies in Nalgonda against the alleged anti-public policies of TRS government. In view of the upcoming local body elections, BJP is trying to feel the public pulse through banners that explain about the Central schemes and the funds allotted to gram panchayats.

These banners contain information about the funds released by the Centre under the 14th Finance Commission in the last three years. These banners also have on display the funds allotted under Swachch Bharat mission and MNREGS. N Narasimha Reddy, BJP district president, said that though most schemes are being implemented by Centre, the State has been blaming Centre for not releasing funds.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 