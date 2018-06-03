Opposition refutes CM’s claims of development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disputing the claim of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that his government had made the fledgling state stand first in the entire country, opposition parties Congress, BJP and Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), on Saturday, ridiculed KCR’s claims.

Leaders of these parties alleged that the Chief Minister and ruling TRS were creating a hype to hoodwink people in the run-up to the 2019 polls. Hence, they asked the State government to specify its accomplishments.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP state unit president K Laxman and TJS founder M Kodandaram hoisted the national flag at their respective party offices here on Saturday on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

“It’s strange that the CM is claiming that he had developed the state on all fronts and made it a role model for other states. No major promise made to people has so far been fulfilled by the TRS government. They have not distributed 3 acres land to every family. They have not constructed double bedroom houses for the poor. Similarly, MSP was not provided to agricultural produce and vacant posts in government offices were not filled. How can the CM call his government as no.1 in the country?’ Uttam asked.

The TPCC chief then released a poster, with the name “Dagapadda Telangana” (Deceived Telangana), highlighting the alleged failures and unfulfilled promises of the TRS government, during a programme at Gandhi Bhavan here. He exuded confidence that the next government to be formed in the State after the 2019 polls would be of the Congress. BJP State chief K Laxman too ridiculed the CM’s claims and said the TRS government had achieved first place in the country in resorting to corruption, adopting undemocratic methods and pushing the state into a debt Laxman branded KCR as Raabandhu (vulture) and not Rythu Bandhu.

Kodandaram said more than 3,500 farmers had committed suicide in the State during the four-year rule of CM KCR.

Hyderabad: AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao along with TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka distributed financial aid of `1 lakh each to nine chilli farmers in Khammam, who were handcuffed by the local police for staging protests at Market Yard seeking MSP for their produce. During the State Formation Day celebrations held at Khammam District Congress Committee (DCC) Office, the cheques were distributed.

Hanumantha Rao said that after the grand success of Rahul Gandhi’s Sangareddy public meeting last year , he had presented his gold bracelet to Sangareddy ex-MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, who had played a crucial role in making Rahul’s meeting a grand success. Later, Jagga Reddy auctioned the bracelet in Somajiguda press club for `20 lakh. With that money, the Congress provided financial aid to 10 farmers, who were sent to jail by the government for staging protests. One farmer was given financial help of `1 lakh last year and now the remaining 9 farmers have been given `1 lakh each. Jagga Reddy could not attend the programme as he was busy with state formation day programmes in Sangareddy,” Rao explained.