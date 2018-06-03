Panel soon to look into issues troubling Telugu film artistes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months after the existence of casting couch in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) was brought to light by some junior artistes, led by aspiring actress Sri Reddy, the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) has finally decided to form a committee by the end of this month to resolve their issues.

The TFDC, confirming the same to Express, said that the committee is likely to comprise 18 to 20 members from within and outside the industry and various stakeholders have been informed about it. Officials from the Police, Labour, Women and Child Welfare departments and Women’s Commission, along with activists who have been supporting these artistes, will form the committee. Ram Mohan, chairman of TFDC, who was approached along with the minister of cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, recently informed Express that they are looking forward to include members from various levels of expertise so that there is no prejudice.

“We plan to include members from the Labour department, for instance, to look into the aspect of their wages SHE teams will look into the matters concerning complaints against middlemen in the film industry,” explained Ram Mohan.