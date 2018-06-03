Home States Telangana

Reverse migration to Telangana taking place due to welfare schemes: KCR

CM says that those who migrated to other states were coming back seeing TS’ prosperity.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that those who migrated from Telangana to other states earlier have now begun returning to state, due to the construction of massive irrigation projects. Speaking at the fourth anniversary of State Formation Day at Parade Grounds here on Saturday, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said the younger state was progressing on all fronts rapidly. Several political parties in other states were including TRS schemes in their manifestoes, he said.

Highlighting the achievements in irrigation sector, the Chief Minister said that seeing the state government’s efforts for constructing  irrigation projects, the confidence that people have in the government had increased. “Those who migrated from Telangana to other areas in search of livelihood are returning back to the state, now. The reverse migration has started,” the CM said.

KCR said the government would complete all the pending irrigation projects and also complete the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, at the earliest. “We will wipe out the name of the Palamuru as a ‘drought district’ and make Palamuru a green district soon,” the Chief Minister averred.

The State Formation Day was celebrated in a grand way in all 31 districts of the state on Saturday. In Hyderabad, food festival and other cultural programmes were conducted.

Highlights of CM’s speech
Kanti-Velugu, free eye-testing and surgeries, will be launched on August 15
Dharani website for land registrations will function like core-banking system
The national highways in Telangana increased from 2,527 in 2014 to 5,682 km now
The construction of 2.65 lakh 2BHK houses is in progress
Two lakh pregnant women benefited so far with KCR Kits
82 crore saplings planted in three years
As many as 1,326 ST Panchayat formed, helping Adivasis
Permissions given to 7,155 industries, which invested `1.29 lakh crore and provided
5.74 lakh jobs

