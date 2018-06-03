Reverse migration to Telangana taking place due to welfare schemes: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that those who migrated from Telangana to other states earlier have now begun returning to state, due to the construction of massive irrigation projects. Speaking at the fourth anniversary of State Formation Day at Parade Grounds here on Saturday, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said the younger state was progressing on all fronts rapidly. Several political parties in other states were including TRS schemes in their manifestoes, he said.

Highlighting the achievements in irrigation sector, the Chief Minister said that seeing the state government’s efforts for constructing irrigation projects, the confidence that people have in the government had increased. “Those who migrated from Telangana to other areas in search of livelihood are returning back to the state, now. The reverse migration has started,” the CM said.

KCR said the government would complete all the pending irrigation projects and also complete the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, at the earliest. “We will wipe out the name of the Palamuru as a ‘drought district’ and make Palamuru a green district soon,” the Chief Minister averred.

The State Formation Day was celebrated in a grand way in all 31 districts of the state on Saturday. In Hyderabad, food festival and other cultural programmes were conducted.

Highlights of CM’s speech

Kanti-Velugu, free eye-testing and surgeries, will be launched on August 15

Dharani website for land registrations will function like core-banking system

The national highways in Telangana increased from 2,527 in 2014 to 5,682 km now

The construction of 2.65 lakh 2BHK houses is in progress

Two lakh pregnant women benefited so far with KCR Kits

82 crore saplings planted in three years

As many as 1,326 ST Panchayat formed, helping Adivasis

Permissions given to 7,155 industries, which invested `1.29 lakh crore and provided

5.74 lakh jobs