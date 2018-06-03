Saffron party to train youths for top posts

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/SANGAREDDY: The BJP district leaders are leaving no stones unturned to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The district cadre is planning to train the village-level youths for the posts of sarpanch and ward members.

With a strategy to reach every household and spread awareness about the Central government schemes and achievements, the Saffron party activists are all set to launch a counterattack against the TRS government. Flexi banners and posters with detailed description about the Centre’s achievements over the last four years are being erected in every village and gram panchayats.

With regard to this, a preparatory meeting was held last week, where the village and booth level activists chalked out an action plan for the campaign which is underway now. Karimnagar district BJP vice president K Murali Krishna said that the party had been patient for the last three years and will not sit silently anymore. In view of the local body elections approaching fast, BJP is going to test its luck and support the local youth, said another BJP leader.

In Sangareddy, the BJP leaders are planning to start a similar campaign on June 6. They will be mainly concentrating on creating awareness among the masses about various funds the Centre has sanctioned for development programmes in the district. The State party leaders are holding discussions with Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet party presidents regarding the campaign. The details of beneficiaries for whom toilets were constructed, and all others who received financial assistance from the Centre, are being highlighted. BJP Medak district president Ch Ramcharan Yadav said printing of pamphlets would be completed by June 6. The party will be conducting Palle Nidra programme in Dalit-dominated areas.