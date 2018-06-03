Social media to be put in play

Express News Service

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD: BJP State committee member Arvind Dhramapuri, who is aspiring to contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections, has decided to expose the alleged failures of TRS MP K Kavitha through social media.

“The construction of a four-lane railway foot over bridge in Madavanagar has not started yet due to lack of funds. The bridge was proposed to be constructed at a cost of `80 crore, but the government is yet to sanction funds,” said Arvind.

“I will expose these issues by explaining them in detail to the public.” In Adilabad, BJP district party workers are preparing flexis and posters highlighting various development works carried out in their area.