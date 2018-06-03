Home States Telangana

Telangana a role model for other States in the country, says KCR

As the State turns four,  he says Bangaru Telangana will become a reality soon.

Published: 03rd June 2018 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:02 AM

File picture of KCR swearing in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana | express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that his government has become a role model for the entire country in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes.   
‘’The innovative schemes introduced by our government impressed the rest of the county so much that officials and elected representatives from other states made a beeline to Telangana to study our model and replicate it.  Despite hurdles being created by some forces, Telangana has been progressing on all fronts rapidly. It proved to be a successful state,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at Parade Grounds here on Saturday on the occasion of fourth anniversary of the State, the Chief Minister said, “We had encountered vengeful forces which tried to stop our progress during the separate statehood agitation. We have been encountering such venomous forces even, while implementing development programmes in the new State. But, the TRS government proved that if the volition is strong, we can overcome any obstacles easily. We will move forward on the same lines with double alacrity. Let us work hard untiringly and achieve Bangaru Telangana to become role model to the entire nation,” he said.

He listed out all the flagship programmes of his government, their progress and the desired benefits.
“On one hand we have instilled self-confidence among Telangana people. On the other, we made the State a proactive state and drew the attention of the entire world. I think this is a result of decades of fight for Telangana state. It is a matter of pride that our state has become a role model for others,” he said.
The Chief Minister said, “We are able to see smiles on the faces of farmers after several years with the launch of Rythu Bandhu.”

