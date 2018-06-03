Telangana doing its best for farmers, says CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the state is expecting more food grain production this year under Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects, the State government is now focusing on marketing and value addition of agri-produces. Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs), appointed for cluster of 5,000 acres each, will take the responsibility of establishing crop colonies, mechanisation and establishing food processing units.

At a review at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed that the AEOs should also educate the farmer in his cluster on the cropping pattern and about the best crop that suits the soil. “The AEO should also coordinate the marketing facility on the farmers produce’ both within the state and outside the state in the neighbouring states. When a farmer dies, it will be the responsibility of the AEO to monitor release of insured amount and should see that it reaches the nominee.

AEO should collect the nomination details from the farmers for insurance scheme,” the Chief Minister directed the officials. K Chandrasekhar Rao, at a meeting to be held in Hyderabad on Monday with Rythu Samanvaya Samithis, will give his ideas on providing marketing facilities and mechanisation to agriculture officers. The state government was doing its best for the welfare of the farmer by providing 24X7 free power supply, timely distribution of seeds and fertilisers, `8,000 and insurance scheme, Rao said.

Rao also favoured speedy mechanisation in agriculture in the entire state. Rao instructed the officials to see that the required machinery and implements tools were available to every farmer to make use of them from nursery to harvest. “We will make allocations in the state budget this year for agri-mechanisation,” Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Saturday. “The present scenario of importing flowers, fruits and vegetables should be reversed. Telangana should be in a position to export them,” the Chief Minister said.