Telangana government is taking credit for Central schemes: District BJP unit

Karimnagar district BJP vice president K Murali Krishna said that the party had been patient for the last three years and will not sit silently anymore.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing the Centre of not extending help to the State government and taking credit for all the schemes launched by the Centre, State BJP leaders have decided to tell the people about the funds issued to the state by the 14th Finance Commission in the last four years. The BJP state leaders recently held a meeting with its district-level leaders and directed them to prepare posters for each panchayat in their respective districts and place them in villages so that villagers know about the funds allocated and spent  by the State.

“We have been instructed to gather information about funds allocated to each panchayat and put up posters in villages. We would  be taking up the programme shortly in erstwhile Warangal district. All preparations have been made,” said senior BJP leader and former MLA  Dharma Rao. Citing the example of how the state government is allegedly hijacking the Central government schemes, the former MLA stated that the Centre launched a scheme for pregnant women last October under which pregnant women who went for institutional deliveries in government hospitals would be provided a financial assistance of `6,000. The same scheme was renamed by the Telangana government as KCR Kit last December and was presented as a State scheme.  

“Most of the schemes launched by the State government are actually Central schemes. The TRS government is not giving credit to Modi government and trying to show that everything is being done by them. We would not allow this and expose them by educating people,” he said.

‘BJP will expose TRS’
‘Party will not remain silent anymore’
Karimnagar district BJP vice president K Murali Krishna said that the party had been patient for the last three years and will not sit silently anymore. “TRS government is running a propaganda over the welfare schemes. Our people will go from door to door across villages  and explain how they have been benefitting from the schemes announced by the Centre,” he added.

BJP unit

Comments

