TRS leader alleges protocol violation

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: TRS leader and Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma expressed her unhappiness for not being allocated a chair in the VIP gallery at Jagtial Fort, where State Formation Day was celebrated in a grand manner, on Saturday. As no chair was exclusively allotted for her, she had to sit in the row of ZPTC members, outside the VIP gallery.

Later, she said she had felt she had been insulted. “It is not new for me to bear such humiliation. Earlier also, protocol was not followed during government functions in the district.

In the past, I brought the issue to the notice of officials twice. However, the officials have not changed their attitude,” she said. She asked officials to follow the protocol in future.