Telangana: Worried over father’s safety, boy commits suicide

HYDERABAD: Worried over the safety of his father who was recently attacked by relatives regarding a property dispute, a 13-year-old boy from LB Nagar committed suicide. The boy discussed his father’s health and safety with his elder sister before taking the extreme step, said the police. The incident took place at Bhavani Nagar in Nagole under LB Nagar police station limits on Friday, and came to light on Sunday.

The family of Edupally Srinivasa Rao migrated to the city from Ungutur village in AP. Rao worked as a van driver. Around 10 days ago, he went to his native regarding partition of the property between his two siblings. On Friday, Rao’s wife received a call from her relatives back home stating that her husband was attacked and injured badly in a fight. A worried Lakshmi told her children about Rao’s health and rushed to her village.

Upon hearing about his father’s health, a 13-year-old Sai Kiran was tensed about the family’s safety.

He discussed the same with his sister and expressed anguish. Hours later he went into the bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling. When his sister noticed that Sai was not responding, she alerted the neighbours who broke open the door to only see the boy hanging from the ceiling.

LB Nagar sub-inspector D Nagararju said that the boy’s sister had told the cops that her brother had discussed their father’s safety after the recent assault in a property dispute.“He committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling using a cloth. The neighbours took him to Kamineni Hospital for treatment but declared brought dead. A case of suspicious death has been registered.”