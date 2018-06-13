Telangana government mulls making LRS a continuous process

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instead of regularly giving extension of time for regularisation of plots under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), the State government is mulling to make it a continuous process within the GHMC and HMDA limits. HMDA and GHMC has requested the Municipal Administration and Urban Development to issue necessary orders for making the LRS a continuous process instead of giving monthly deadlines to LRS applicants. GHMC and HMDA pointed out that the citizens were facing difficulties in submitting shortfalls from government departments as it was a time consuming process while some were not in a position to pay huge penalties.

In GHMC, out of the 71,927 LRS applications, Corporation generated proceeding letters to about 25,815, about 5,603 were rejected, 5,572 shortfall submitted, 782 balance fee paid, for 1,135 fee intimation sent, for about 31,000 applicants they need to submit the shortfalls and No Objection Certificates (NOC) from authorities concerned. Similarly, in HMDA out of the 1,75,944 applications received, so far HMDA has approved over 1.02 lakh applications and nearly 15,000 applications are pending for want of NOC from district collectors, change of land use from government.

GHMC officials said that if LRS was made a continuous process, there would not be any loss to government, GHMC or HMDA. At the same time when LRS applicants obtain NOC, they can get their plots regularised. Besides, for many applicants who were not in a position to pay huge fee, could do so if LRS is made a continuous process, they added.