Telangana government mulls making LRS a continuous process

GHMC and HMDA pointed  out that the citizens were facing difficulties in submitting shortfalls from government departments as it was a time consuming process.

Published: 13th June 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instead of regularly giving extension of time for regularisation of plots under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), the State government is mulling to make it a continuous process within the GHMC and HMDA limits. HMDA and GHMC has requested the Municipal Administration and Urban Development  to issue necessary orders for making the LRS a continuous process instead of giving monthly deadlines to LRS applicants. GHMC and HMDA pointed  out that the citizens were facing difficulties in submitting shortfalls from government departments as it was a time consuming process while some were not in a position to pay huge penalties.

In GHMC, out of the 71,927 LRS applications, Corporation generated proceeding letters to about 25,815, about 5,603 were rejected, 5,572 shortfall submitted, 782 balance fee paid, for 1,135 fee intimation sent,  for about 31,000 applicants they need to submit the shortfalls and No Objection Certificates (NOC) from authorities concerned. Similarly, in HMDA out of the 1,75,944 applications received, so far HMDA has approved over 1.02 lakh applications and nearly 15,000 applications are pending for want of NOC from district collectors, change of land use from government.

GHMC officials said that if LRS was made a continuous process, there would not be any loss to government, GHMC or HMDA. At the same time when LRS applicants obtain NOC, they can get their plots regularised. Besides, for many applicants who were not in a position to pay huge fee, could do so if LRS is made a continuous process, they added.

Comments(6)

  • A.Veena
    If government takes necessary steps to issue orders towards LRS contuned the government gets huge amount and citizens of Telangana will appriciting the action of government and they support in future also
    5 months ago reply

  • K.Sridevi
    It will be very good if Telangana government made LRS continuous process due which government will get huge amount.
    5 months ago reply

  • G.Lingamurthy
    It will be very good if government made Lrs a continuous process
    6 months ago reply

  • G. Lingamurthy
    It is very good if government issue orders I respect of Lrs a continuous process and due to which the government gets huge amount from each applicants . They are ready to pay ULC charges atonce.
    6 months ago reply

  • yakub
    it will be great if LRS made a continous process
    6 months ago reply

    • G.Lingamurthy
      Every citizen of Telangana state will appreciate and they will be happy if government will issue necessary orders for making the LRS a continuous process and there by government will get huge amount in lacks from each applicant.
      6 months ago reply
