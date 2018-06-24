HC to hear PIL on Rythu Bandhu on June 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court will hear on Tuesday a taken up PIL case seeking directions to the Telangana government to exclude MLAs, MLCs, MPs, NRIs, Central and state government employees, pensioners, businessmen and others concerned from the purview of Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The taken up case was based on a letter by P Yadagiri Reddy, advocate from Nalgonda district, addressed to the Chief Justice. The advocate, in his letter, stated that the said scheme is intended to provide investment support to agriculture and horticulture crops by way of a grant at `4,000 per acre per farmer each season. He urged the court to issue orders that the scheme should be implemented to benefit only the needy farmers by confining it to the weaker sections.