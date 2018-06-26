Snap poll: TRS leaders unable to fathom K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The idea floated by Chief Minister and ruling TRS boss K Chandrasekhar Rao that he might consider going in for early Assembly elections has triggered an intense debate on the subject not only in the ruling party but also in all other political circles. As KCR had ruled out the option in the past, TRS leaders wonder as to what made their boss suddenly change his mind and strategy now.

As KCR had already announced that he would not seek votes without completing Mission Bhagiratha, double bedroom houses and the Kaleshwaram project, these TRS leaders wonder how their boss could afford a snap poll without fulfilling these major promises. “Irrigation minister T Harish Rao himself said on Monday that only 50 pc work of Kaleshwaram will be completed by Dasara. That means the project will reach the final stage after January.

Likewise, of the two lakh double bedroom houses planned, only a few thousand have been built. At least, another six months’ time is required to complete the target. If Assembly polls are advanced, the ruling party has to seek votes without keeping its key promises. That would be suicidal for it,” a Congress leader opined. Also if polls are held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections in the normal course, PM Narendra Modi’s impact and national issues might affect the electoral fortunes of TRS.