Telangana: Livid woman bites her neighbour 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maybe it’s the long-lasting love for biryani. Off late, incidents of people biting one another during a fight seem to be increasing in the State. Yesterday, a woman allegedly bit another during a fight that started after a toddler’s skipping rope landed in neighbours doorstep!

According to the police, Mahender Reddy resides in the second floor of an apartment in Satyasai Nagar. On Wednesday, his 3-year-old daughter was skipping in the balcony when the rope slipped from her hand and landed in the front of the house in the first floor, occupied by Naveen Kumar. Mahender asked the apartment watchman to fetch the rope, but Naveen Kumar yelled at him and sent him away. Later, Mahender and his wife Sulochana went down to talk to Naveen. A heated argument broke out then and Naveen’s sister-in-law Suma bit Sulochana.