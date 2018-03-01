HYDERABAD: Water wars between the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to simmer and the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has become the venue for yet another face-off between officials of the two states on Wednesday. Police forces had to be deployed to prevent any flare-ups as officials from both the sides entered into heated arguments over release of Krishna water.

According to officials, Andhra Pradesh drew more than its quota of Krishna water for the water year and, yet, continues to draw more water. As a result, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), in its order requested AP to stop further drawals immediately from various outlets in the two common reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.

As per the agreement for the year, the KRMB allotted 60 tmcft to AP and 50 tmcft to TS. However, AP has already drawn 62.32 tmcft of water so far. Based on the KRMB order, TS officials wanted to ensure that all the outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar were closed so that AP cannot draw further water.

However, AP officials along with superintending engineer (SE) of irrigation too reached Nagarjuna Sagar and entered into a wordy duel with TS officials. Mild tension prevailed at the project site on Wednesday.

AP officials argued with TS irrigation officials saying that they had nothing to do with the KRMB letter and that they decided to draw more water and even sought police protection to draw water.

According to sources, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke with KRMB member-secretary Paramesham over phone and sought release of at least 2,000 cusecs of water from Nagarjuna Sagar. Sources said that AP also wrote a letter to KRMB seeking holding of a meeting of the three-member committee.

In response to the letter, KRMB said that it would hold the meeting on Friday. The KRMB, in its order, stated: “It was observed that AP exceeded its quantum by 2.324 tmcft as on Feb 26. The water available at Nagarjuna Sagar is 21.461 tmcft and at Srisailam 14.719 tmcft, a total of 36.180 tmcft. The AP government is requested to stop further drawls of water immediately from various outlets in two common reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.”