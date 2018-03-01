SURYAPET: Taking a dig at the Opposition, state IT and municipal minister K Taraka Rama Rao has alleged that people of Telangana do not believe in Congress party’s bus yatra.

The minister made this remark while inaugurating water treatment plant at Chilpakuntla village in Noothanakal manal in the district on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Maddhirala village, he questioned Congress leaders for taking up bus yatra. “I got remembered of Alibaba and 40 thieves after looking at the bus yatra by Congress leaders. The bus yatra leaders have a criminal background,” he alleged. Congress leader Revanth Reddy accused in Vote for note case and Uttham Kumar Reddy in cash shifting for elections issue.

He said that the rulers of the united Andhra Pradesh have neglected the irrigation sector. At present, TRS government has been renovating the canals for supply of water.

“After the formation of Telangana, TRS has been supplying round-the-clock power to agriculture sector. About loans worth `17,000 crore were waived by TRS government.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been taking all measures for the welfare of public,” the minister said.