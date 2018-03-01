HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member senior advocates committee for verification of OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets of the top 5,000 meritorious candidates of the Group-II examination held earlier to fill 1,032 posts.

The court asked the committee to complete the verification at the earliest and file a report before it. The committee was appointed to resolve the raging dispute regarding allegations of the usage of white fluid (whitener) to alter the answers sheets of the Group-II main examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in petitions filed separately by V Ramachandra Reddy and 14 others and P Sri Charan Das and 20 others were seeking directions to disqualify the candidates who have tampered with the OMR sheet by wrong bubbling, usage of whitener and so on. The Group-II posts examination was held as per the notification issued on Dec 30, 2015 and supplementary notification on Sept 1, 2016.