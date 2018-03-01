SANGAREDDY: Reiterating that he will take political sanyas if his party does not come to power, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy threw a challenge to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that whether he (Rao) will take political renunciation if TRS party doesn’t win in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was responding to Rao’s comments in Adilabad that TRS party will win 106 seats in the Assembly polls. TPCC chief said that they have clear signs that Assembly and Parliament elections would be held in December and added that Congress will form the government.

Reddy was speaking to media persons before leaving to Zaheerabad from Sangareddy to continue the party’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra.He said that the chief minister was confined to Pragathi Bhavan for the last four years, and after Congress party set off its bus yatra, Rao started visiting the districts in the name of Rythu Sadassulu. The leader said that KCR himself announced that TRS activists will be appointed in farmers co-ordination committees and the Congress will scrap the committees once it comes to power and a better policy will be implemented for the farmers. He assured that Congress government will reopen Nizam Sugars industries in Medak and Nizamabad districts.

Meanwhile, addressing public meetings at Zaheerabad and Narayankhed as part of the yatra, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that voting for TRS in next elections will be like voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader slammed BJP government for atrocities on minorities. TPCC chief accused KCR of doing ‘chamchagiri’ (sycophancy) of PM Modi. “Whatever PM Modi does, KCR supports him. He was the first CM to support demonitisation. While discussion GST Bill in Assembly, he prevented us from criticising Modi. While Modi is harassing minorities, KCR is supporting him in all his moves,” he alleged.

Leaders meet kin of deceased farmer

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other Congress leaders visited Bobbili village of Sadashivpet of Sangareddy to meet the wife of a cotton farmer, Tallari Srisailam, who had committed suicide. The leaders gave a financial assistance of `1 lakh to the widow and consoled the other family members. Later, Uttam slammed the Chief Minister for not even expressing condolences when people of his own district are committing suicide.