HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched the T-App Folio, which is expected to give a boost to the e-services in the state, on Wednesday. The T-App Folio is a comprehensive m-Governance solution for Any time and Anywhere delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business To Citizen (B2C) services through one access point.

Speaking after launching the app, Rama Rao said that Telangana was the second State government in the country to set up a mobile service delivery gateway in place for the provision of G2C services. In the first phase of the T App Folio, ESD has on-boarded 150 plus services on T App Folio, which included the most used Mee Seva services, RTA services, fee payments and bill payments services.

In addition, a host of informational services, location services like MeeSeva centres, Ration shops, Hy-Fi hotspots have also been made available on T App Folio in phase 1. TS was ranked number one in digital transactions based on the number of e-transactions per 1,000 population for the period of June 2, 2014 to December 31, 2017 by Centre’s e-Taal website, KTR said.

Key features of T-App Folio

T App Folio will act as a convergence platform for all government departments. All the government departments can leverage T App Folio to ensure consistent, economic, quick, and high-quality service delivery to citizens on mobile phones in an efficient and cost-effective Manneri

T App Folio has integrated T Wallet, myGHMC, RTA and HawkEye through a Single Sign-On feature using which users of T App Folio can access mobile apps using their T App Folio credentials. TS intends to on board all mobile apps of its various departments to T App Folio in next 12 months

In subsequent phases, T App Folio aims to involve developer community in bringing innovation in government service delivery

This citizen-centric technology and services ensure benefits of maximum governance reach citizens with minimum government along with helping TS propel towards a digital future

The platform is being launched in Telugu and English for the convenience of citizens

In the first phase, 150+ G2C and B2C services of ESD are being launched on Wednesday