HYDERABAD: Telangana needs to brace itself up for a very hot summer this year with more number of heat waves than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a high probability of occurrence of more than normal number of heat wave days this summer, in core heat wave zones of India, which includes Telangana, said YK Reddy, director of IMD in Hyderabad. Reddy said that as per the seasonal outlook for temperatures for the months of March to May 2018, normal to above normal heat wave conditions are likely to prevail across the state with 52 per cent probability,

The seasonal average maximum temperature will remain ‘above normal’, whereas the seasonal average minimum temperature will remain 0.5 - 1 degree Celsius above normal.