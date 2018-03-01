HYDERABAD: Intermediate first year examinations began across the State on Wednesday. Compared to last year’s attendance of 4,36,727 candidates, the number of students who appeared has increased by 45,633.

With eight language papers including Marathi, Arabic etc attempted by Intermediate students as part of the Paper - 1 examination of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Intermediate 1st year students have appeared for their first exam to test their second language skills.

father brings his handicapped daughter

for her first year intermediate exams

at Little Flower Junior College in

Hyderabad on Wednesday | vinay madapu

This year, 4,82,360 students have registered for the examination in both General and Vocational categories across the state. On Day 1 of the exam, 4,61,516 students appeared for the exam leaving 20,844 students absent at 4.32 percent of absent rate.

Of the four sets of question papers prepared, set B has been chosen to give to the students.

The TSBIE has also made it strict for students to be in time as several centers did not allow students who entered late to the examination centre even if it was by a minute.

As every year, the flying squads have started to put a strict vigil on malpractice as three students have been booked on Day 1 of the exam by observors of the board. The three cases were charged for malpractice at three exam centres - Vikarabad, Karimnagar, and Suryapet.

The exam kicks-off the annual board exams season where students in mass appear. Along with the Intermediate examination, the class 10 board exams are also lined up to be held in April along with a host of other competitive examinations.

Cop gives lift to stranded students, becomes internet sensation

Hyderabad: The image of a police vehicle from city went viral online on Wednesday morning, but for all good reasons, justifying the state police’s tagline, friendly police. Around 9 am on Wednesday, as many as ten girl students were stranded while proceeding to exam centre after a RTC city bus broke down. Passing through the parked RTC bus, Marredpally inspector A Srinivasulu noticed the tensed trying to ask for a lift. Upon inquiry from students, he decided to take all the students by his police vehicle and dropped them at exam centre. “It was meritorious act by Inspector Srinivasulu & appreciate him for his quick action,’’ DCP, North Zone, B Sumathi said.