HYDERABAD:In a relief to non-Telangana candidates, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and Telangana state transmission corporation (TS Transco) to permit the petitioners (non-Telangana persons) to appear for the direct recruitment test conducted by them for the posts of assistant engineers (electrical) and junior accounts officers.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was passing this order in petitions filed separately by G Pavani and others and Ch Nikhil Kumar, belonging to various districts of Andhra Pradesh, challenging the amendment made by the two electricity entities (TSSPDCL and TS Transco) in which all posts in Telangana were reserved to be filled up only by persons of Telangana origin.

Petitioners’ counsel K Lakshmi Narasimha pointed out that the impugned notifications were issued in violation of Article 16(2) of the Constitution of India. The said entities have got no power to make such amendments, she said.