HYDERABAD:Government of Telangana and the Tata Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver comprehensive cancer care management in the State. The State Health department has carried out cancer screening in 13 districts. The Tata Trusts would be providing infrastructure and technical support. The comprehensive care by the Health department and the Trust would be provided through three-tier model: complex cases would be referred to MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences- where cancer treatment has to be upgraded. Cancer care centres would be set up in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Warangal where diagnosis of cancer and treatment would be provided.

Besides, district hospitals in Karimnagar, Khammam and Nalgonda would be developed to provide diagnostic and standardised day care chemotherapy. The MoU was signed by principal secretary of Health department A Shanti Kumari and R Venkataramanan, managing trustee, Tata Trust in the presence of Ratan N Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and IT minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.