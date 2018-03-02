RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Thanks to district collector D Krishna Bhaskar, who has been wearing handloom-made clothes every Monday as per the instructions of the government, officials too are following suit voluntarily. The collector attend duties every Monday wearing traditional Panche and Laalchi.

With the collector insisting on wearing white handloom clothes on Monday, most of the employees are wearing it without fail. Vemula Bhoomaiah, a handloom weaver belonging to Thangallapalli mandal, expressed his happiness over this decision of government employees.

Government officials from other districts too are expressing their willingness to adopt this custom. According to sources, about 180 handloom units exist in Sircilla and surrounding mandals. Most of the units are run by persons aged above 50 years and banks are hesitant to sanction loans. Weavers are seeking bank loans to be able to run the industry.

The present generation is partial to power loom and textiles industries, they said. If the government concentrates on handloom industry, it will boost cloth weaving, Elegati Rajeeru (70)said.