HYDERABAD:A CPM worker in Bhadrachalam was brutally killed allegedly by his second wife and her lover who later buried the body at an isolated place.

Bhadrachalam police said that Ithamraju Kondal Rao worked at the CPM party office in Bhadrachalam. Due to a strained relationship with his first wife, he married Muktheswari of the same town. Recently, Muktheswari allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Bathula Nani. Kondal Rao asked her to break her relationship with Nani. Finding her husband as an obstacle, Muktheswari, along with Nani and his friend Shiva, hatched a plan to kill him. On Wednesday, after Rao went to sleep, Muktheswari informed Nani, along with his friend, arrived at her house. The three killed Rao by strangulating him. Muktheswai’s nephew Gopi saw the murder attempt and tried to save Rao but they tied him, and killed Rao, said the police.