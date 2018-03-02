ADILABAD: In an alleged suicide pact, a farmer first gave poison to his family members and then hanged himself in Kasipet mandal on Thursday. However, though the the couple died, their children survived.

According to police, the person K Tirupathi (40) gave a poison-laced drink to his wife Boodevi (35) and their children. Soon the trio became unconscious.

Thinking that all of them were dead, Tirupathi hanged himself from the ceiling fan. The family took the extreme step as they were facing financial problem.In his suicide note, Tirupathi blamed the SC Corporation officials for his death as they were not releasing the sanctioned `5 lakh loan amount. He had incurred huge lose due to crop failure and had a debt of 6.5 lakh. Kasipet sub-inspector Bhaskar Rao filed a suicide case under 174 section and is investigating the matter.