HYDERABAD:IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s remarks calling the Leader of Opposition and Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy as “Ali Baba” and the remaining Congress leaders, who are touring the State in a bus, “forty thieves,” seem to have annoyed Jana Reddy much. The Congress veteran, while addressing mediapersons on Thursday, said, “Me holding a counter press meet to retaliate at the unsavoury remarks made by KTR at us only lowers my s t a t u r e . Hence, this is m y last media interaction to counter the unpleasant remarks made by a junior politician like KTR.

Henceforth, I won’t respond on the comments made by the IT Minister, who is not maintaining dignity while criticising seniors like me.” “KTR is displaying sheer arrogance after coming to power. Unmindful of his little political experience, he is hurling invectives at senior politicians like me. It shows his belligerent attitude towards elders.” “He is under the impression that if he belittles seniors, his stature will grow,” Jana Reddy attacked. Reacting to comments made by the IT Minister about the plight of flourosis victims in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, the Congress leader said the then Congress governments in the erstwhile united State had taken several measures to address flourosis issue in the district.

“In 2004-05, we took several measures to provide potable water to the villages hit by flourosis. We released `200 crore for this purpose.” Jana Reddy further said the water treatment plant inaugurated by KTR in the district on Wednesday to provide drinking water to 66 habitations was initiated by him during the previous Congress government. “KTR just inaugurated the project started and constructed by us. He is trying to claim credit for a work done by the Congress government, which is unfair,” he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the debt burden on the State had accumulated to `2.2 lakh in the past four years as the State government “had been indiscriminately borrowing money from all sources in the name of construction irrigation projects.”