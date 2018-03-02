ADILABAD: Kuntala waterfalls Parirakshana Samithi members and villagers of surrounding tribal villages staged a protest near the Kuntala waterfall on Thursday. The villagers were up in arms against the government’s proposal to fill the Gundallu (naturally formed rock fissures) with concrete to prevent people from reaching the waterfall and drowning.

Villagers from Kuntala (B), Kuntala (K), Rolmamada, Yapalguda, Lakampur and other tribal hamlets gathered near the waterfall and raised demands that the government stops filling the Gundallu as it would affect the flow of the waterfall in the future.The protesters also alleged that the area was abundant in iron ore and therefore some politicians wanted to encroach the waterfall by filling the Gundallu.

Madavi Maru Patel of Kuntala B village said that in the past too the government had tried to set up a Hydel power plant on the waterfall, but since the villagers protested the move, the plan was dropped. “After the formation of Telangana, the government, instead of developing the waterfall, is filling Gundallu with concrete and trying to kill it,” he said.

‘Waterfalls sacred’

In Pushya Maasa (January 9 - February) and also in May, the adivasis in the area perform a holy bath to their deity at the Kuntala waterfalls. The waterfalls holds a sacred place for the Adivasi sentiment. The protesters claimed that water at the upper stream of Kuntala near Atha Koddallu Gundallu was already thinning, and if the Gundallu was filled, the flow would be definitely be affected.

Meanwhile, Kuntala Parirakshana Samithi member K Daulath Rao said that the forest officials should take steps to set up fencing wire rather than filling the Gundalla to prevent people from reaching the waterfall.

He also suggested the construction of a check dam below the waterfall along with developing boating facility to attract tourists.

Tourist spot

Kuntala is the highest waterfall in the state and after the State formation, the government has been promoting it as tourist destination. Several film industries were also using the location for shooting.