NALGONDA: In order to put an end to the infant girl child killings, selling and abandoning by their parents—a phenomenon seen mostly in tribal-dominated Devarakonda division of the district—the ICDS officials of the district are coming out with a new scheme.

The ICDS officials have been proposing that every family in which a girl child is born will be financially supported so that the family does not resort to killing or abandoning the girl thinking the child as a burden. Infant baby girl sales and killing came to light during 1990s and since then, the State government had been taking several steps to prevent the brutal killings. Among several schemes and initiatives, apart from filing criminal cases against the parents who sell or kill their infant babies, government-sanctioned agriculture borewell and motors and implemented subsidy sheep scheme for their livelihood.

Also, the district administration had taken up an experiment to protect the infant girls in the district by distributing teak saplings which is aimed not just to protect the environment but to financially benefit the family by the time the girl child comes to the age of marriage. However, the fear of police cases had only made the tribals abandon their infant girl child on roads, bus stands and other places. ICDS officials have been shifting all the girls to Shishugruha centres located at Nalgonda district headquarters.

On the instructions of government to come up with a new scheme, the ICDS came up with a proposal that the government deposit `1 lakh in the name of the infant girl born in tandas along with three acres of land.

Already, due to the initiative of District Collector Gaurav Uppal, the ICDS officials motivate the tribals to protect infant baby girls. The ICDS officials list the pregnant women through Asha workers, provide nutrition food and medicines and keep them under observation till their delivery.After girl child is born, ICDS officials shift the mother and child to a government vehicle, publicise the birth of the infant and hold celebrations in the thandas.

“The families with girl child will be given `1 lakh initially and by the time of the girl comes to the age of marriage, the government will give another `9 lakh under the new scheme,’’ an ICDS official said adding that the parents cannot take the amount at any point of time which will ensure the safety of the girl child till she attains the age of 18.ICDS officer Sakku Bai said the proposal is pending with the state government for implementation.