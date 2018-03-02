SIDDIPET:A farmer, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Gajwel constituency on February 24, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday.The deceased is Gauda Lingam (30). He used to cultivate on leased lands taken from others.

Every year he used to do the same, but never got the expected yield due to this he was unable to repay the lease amount to the land owners. This time the land owners refused to give him the land. According to sources, the debts taken for cultivation reached nearly `4 lakh. Unable to find the means to repay the loans, Lingam on February 24 consumed pesticide.

His relatives who saw him, shifted him to Gajwel hospital and later he was referred to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. Lingam died at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Police said that Lingam is survived by wife, son and daughter. Based on the complaint filed by relatives, police registered the case and is investigating.