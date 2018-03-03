HYDERABAD: With none other than the TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu dropping enough hints over possible electoral alliance between TRS and the yellow party in the State, TDP politburo member Motkupalli Narsimhulu has renewed his earlier demand for the same.

"We can't join hands with the Congress against which the TDP was floated by NT Rama Rao. Hence, of the two parties mentioned by our party boss, only TRS will remain for forging alliance, while the other is Congress. As several TRS leaders including its supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were disciples of NTR, it would be apt for us to join hands with the pink party," the TDP veteran said while interacting with reporters.

“Many of the one-time TDP leaders, who were groomed by NTR in the TDP, are now in the TRS. Hence, an alliance between TRS and TDP will be fitting tribute to NTR, who was always against Congress,” the former minister said.

When mentioned about the opposition expressed by his party workers against his earlier comments suggesting an alliance between TRS and TDP, the senior politico apologised to the party workers. Then, he said he proposed this in the best interests of the party in TS. Meanwhile, TDP supremo and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his family will take part in the 20th anniversary celebrations of NTR Model School at Gandipet, on city outskirts on Saturday.