HYDERABAD:Except for cases of urgency, hearing could not take place in the High Court due to the advocates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana boycotting work on Friday.On the second day of their agitation, the protesting lawyers, led by AP and Telangana High Court Advocates’ Associations presidents Challa Dhanamjaya and Jalli Kanakaiah respectively, assembled in the court corridors.

As soon as the courts started functioning for the day, they approached the court halls requesting their colleagues to abstain from work in support of their call to boycott the court work, and the latter agreed to join them. Later, scores of advocates gathered outside Gate No. 6 near the Bar Council office and marched to Gate No. 4 (main entrance to the court) by shouting slogans and carrying placards in support of their demands. They staged a dharna for a while near the main entrance gate.

There was heavy deployment of police inside and outside the court premises to avert any untoward incident. Talking to newsmen, the association presidents said there was delay in disposal of pending cases due to paucity of judges and lawyers.