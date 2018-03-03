BHADRACHALAM:The sudden rise in Maoist operations in Cherla and Venkatapuram mandals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh had made the police take a serious view on controlling the spurt in extremist activity.As per credible information, Telangana and Chhattisgarh police cordoned Maoists and asked them to surrender but the Maoists opened fire. Police retaliated and 10 Maoists were gunned down.

Intelligence department informed higher police officials of Telangana and Chhattisgarh that Maoists were moving in a big way in and around Pujarkankere forest area and conducting meetings. It is learnt that a few days ago, Telangana and Chhattisgarh state police higher officials convened a meeting in Kothagudem in Telangana and discussed about it.Sources said that police forces attacking Maoists was not a sudden decision but was the result of a huge exercise and strategy by the police officials.

It is learnt that the state police officials who met in Kothagudem a few days ago prepared a plan to attack Maoists from both sides and put a check on their activities. The police officials received information that Maoists were conducting meeting at Pujarekankere forest area.

As per plan, the officials deployed Greyhound forces who are experts in Maoists operation from Telangana side and the Chhattisgarh state deployed forces from their side on Friday early morning and attacked Maoists from both sides.